Джерело - Чемпіон.
Канадська футболістка Ребекка Квінн зробила камінг-аут як трансгендерний чоловік.
Про це Куїнн повідомила в своєму Instagram.
"Я прийняла таке рішення ще кілька років тому, але про це знали тільки найближчі люди. Мені завжди було цікаво, як це - зробити публічний камінг-аут", - написала футболістка.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Coming out is HARD ( and kinda bs). I know for me it’s something I’ll be doing over again for the rest of my life. As I’ve lived as an openly trans person with the people I love most for many years, I did always wonder when I’d come out publicly. Instagram is a weird space. I wanted to encapsulate the feelings I had towards my trans identity in one post but that’s really not why anyone is on here, including myself. So INSTEAD I want to be visible to queer folx who don’t see people like them on their feed. I know it saved my life years ago. I want to challenge cis folks ( if you don’t know what cis means, that’s probably you!!!) to be better allies. It’s a process, and i know it won’t be perfect, but if I can encourage you to start then it’s something. 1) put your pronouns in your bio 2) follow/ listen to other trans/nb voices ( @janetmock , @ashleemariepreston , @alokvmenon to name a few :)) 3) practice using gender neutral pronouns with friends/ in a mirror 4) vote 5) start to catch yourself making assumptions about people in public/ bathrooms/ any space
Редакція не впливає на зміст блогів і не несе відповідальності за думку, яку автори висловлюють на сторінках champion.com.ua