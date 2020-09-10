 Футболістка збірної Канади стала чоловіком-трансгендером. ФОТО | Блоги | Champion.com.ua
Мій профіль
Ястремська припинила співпрацю зі своїм тренером
Сьогодні 11:51 964
Андрій Шевченко: Довелося вставляти титанові пластини в щелепу
Сьогодні 14:23 7344
Гарсія: Не здивуюся, якщо Лопес переможе Ломаченка
Сьогодні 13:33 4006 2
Лопес-старший: Теофімо може перевершити навіть великого Мейвезера
Сьогодні 10:57 2157
Волинь зіграє з Прикарпаттям, Оболонь – з Поліссям. Результати жеребкування Кубка України
Сьогодні 10:22 1036
В Україні назвали умови допуску уболівальників на стадіон
Вчора 22:41 3009
Ломаченко - Лопес: де дивитися бій за звання абсолютного чемпіона світу
Вчора 21:30 2046
Металург у серії пенальті обіграв Авангард у Кубку України
Вчора 20:43 1045
Болонья прискорила переговори щодо трансферу Супряги
Вчора 20:28 1854
Динамо отримало пропозицію щодо трансферу Циганкова
Вчора 19:17 4901
Блоги
Футболістка збірної Канади стала чоловіком-трансгендером
Футболістка збірної Канади стала чоловіком-трансгендером Андрій Твердохліб
Сьогодні 20:25 483
Грунтовий король, який зробив революцію в світовому тенісі. Густаво Куертену - 44!
Грунтовий король, який зробив революцію в світовому тенісі. Густаво Куертену - 44! Андрій Твердохліб
Сьогодні 14:19 410
Інгулець оригінально представив нову форму
Інгулець оригінально представив нову форму Андрій Твердохліб
Сьогодні 13:19 1238
Беленюк дотепно потролив Гордона
Беленюк дотепно потролив Гордона Андрій Твердохліб
Сьогодні 08:21 8987
32 роки тому було встановлено вічний рекорд у легкій атлетиці
32 роки тому було встановлено вічний рекорд у легкій атлетиці Андрій Твердохліб
Вчора 19:43 4406
Легенда дня. 45 років тому Олег Блохін принизив захист Баварії та забив феноменальний гол
Легенда дня. 45 років тому Олег Блохін принизив захист Баварії та забив феноменальний гол Андрій Твердохліб
Вчора 19:21 1623
Анжеліка Терлюга продемонструвала феноменальний рівень інтелекту та ерудиції
Анжеліка Терлюга продемонструвала феноменальний рівень інтелекту та ерудиції Андрій Твердохліб
Вчора 10:54 1093 1
Дівчина дня. Мисливиця із Дніпра - Олена Овчиннікова
Дівчина дня. Мисливиця із Дніпра - Олена Овчиннікова Андрій Твердохліб
Вчора 09:57 8728
Фото дня. Віталій Миколенко показав свою обраницю
Фото дня. Віталій Миколенко показав свою обраницю Андрій Твердохліб
Вчора 09:32 6485 1
Гливинський - про атмосферу в збірній: Острах не з'явився
Гливинський - про атмосферу в збірній: Острах не з'явився Valeriy Ruchka
08.09.2020 22:15 545
Прямі трансляції
Навколо спорту
Новини
Стрічка Популярні Коментують
21:47 Футбол Кравець: Зобов’язані перемагати Десну 46
21:31 Пряма трансляція Зоря - Маріуполь: онлайн-трансляція матчу 2 туру УПЛ. LIVE 89
21:29 Футбол 1+1 media планує запустить Профутбол на Youtube 153
21:16 Футбол Кобін: Не потрібно ізолювати команду, коли хворіють два-три гравці 198
20:58 Футбол Ювентус доплатить Ігуаїну за розірвання контракту 280
20:44 Футбол Челсі віддав в оренду Бачуай 456
20:29 Футбол У FIFA 21 назвали ТОП-10 найкращих гравців 479
20:25 Блог Футболістка збірної Канади стала чоловіком-трансгендером 485
20:15 Футбол Капітан Роми може перейти у ПСЖ 590
19:57 Футбол Матч Агробізнеса відбудеться з глядачами 637
19:46 Пряма трансляція Минай - Олександрія: онлайн-трансляція матчу 2 туру УПЛ. LIVE 284
19:45 Футбол Болонья не може домовитися з Динамо про трансфер Супряги 945
19:32 Футбол Юран назвав суму трансферу із Динамо у Бенфіку 1260
19:17 Теніс Баїн відреагував на припинення співпраці з Ястремською 1156
18:53 Футбол Маркевич підтримав ініціативу президента Руху 1488
18:38 Футбол Олімпік підписав українського захисника 1421
18:21 Теніс Калініна не змогла пробитися у чвертьфінал турніру у Франції 1559
18:05 Футбол Ми не дозволимо безпідставно викинути Карпати з їхнього дому: Клуб назвав суму витрат на стадіон 508
17:48 Футбол Тренер АЗ оцінив гру з Динамо 2474
17:32 Бокс Канело вимагає у Де Ла Хої та DAZN 280 млн доларів 3418
17:17 Футбол Кадірі близький до переходу в тульський Арсенал 2850
16:59 Футбол Обамеянг узгодив новий контракт з Арсеналом 2376
16:50 Футбол Гецко: Луческу тактично переграв Каштру у Суперкубку 2601
16:29 Футбол УПЛ створить телеканал 3002
16:12 Бокс Лопес пояснив, чому Ломаченко піднявся в легку вагу 4414

Футболістка збірної Канади стала чоловіком-трансгендером

Сьогодні 20:25 Андрій Твердохліб 485 0
Футболістка збірної Канади стала чоловіком-трансгендером

Джерело - Чемпіон.

Канадська футболістка Ребекка Квінн зробила камінг-аут як трансгендерний чоловік.

Про це Куїнн повідомила в своєму Instagram.

"Я прийняла таке рішення ще кілька років тому, але про це знали тільки найближчі люди. Мені завжди було цікаво, як це - зробити публічний камінг-аут", - написала футболістка.

 
 
 
 
 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Coming out is HARD ( and kinda bs). I know for me it’s something I’ll be doing over again for the rest of my life. As I’ve lived as an openly trans person with the people I love most for many years, I did always wonder when I’d come out publicly. Instagram is a weird space. I wanted to encapsulate the feelings I had towards my trans identity in one post but that’s really not why anyone is on here, including myself. So INSTEAD I want to be visible to queer folx who don’t see people like them on their feed. I know it saved my life years ago. I want to challenge cis folks ( if you don’t know what cis means, that’s probably you!!!) to be better allies. It’s a process, and i know it won’t be perfect, but if I can encourage you to start then it’s something. 1) put your pronouns in your bio 2) follow/ listen to other trans/nb voices ( @janetmock , @ashleemariepreston , @alokvmenon to name a few :)) 3) practice using gender neutral pronouns with friends/ in a mirror 4) vote 5) start to catch yourself making assumptions about people in public/ bathrooms/ any space

Публикация от Quinn (@thequinny5)

Редакція не впливає на зміст блогів і не несе відповідальності за думку, яку автори висловлюють на сторінках champion.com.ua

Коментарі ()